Sundar Pichai's Google to invest $80 billion in AI: How may it change AI scenario and tech giant?

In its filing, Alphabet noted that half of the $80bn would be used to “scale AI infrastructure and global compute”, with $40bn set aside to cover “an administrative change to how it meets tax obligations associated with vesting of employee equity awards”.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, has planned to raise $80 billion and invest that money in amplifying its AI infrastructure. The company has announced that it will sell its own stock to get the cash, with a $30 billion public offering, a $40 billion program allowing the company to sell stock over time, and a $10 billion private placement investment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Google's Alphabet to raise $80 billion for AI expansion

The move, the largest equity fundraising ever, according to analysts, likely pushes other tech giants to either go bigger on AI infra or get left as just an “app layer” on top of Google’s stack.

Alphabet said it would use the money to expand its “world-class AI compute infrastructure to meet its unprecedented customer demand”. “AI is driving an expansionary moment for Alphabet. The company is experiencing strong demand for its AI solutions and services from enterprises and consumers, at levels that are exceeding the company’s available supply. By scaling its investments, the company seeks to expand its foundational infrastructure to support the significant growth opportunity ahead," the California-based company said as per The Guardian reports.

In its filing, Alphabet noted that half of the $80bn would be used to “scale AI infrastructure and global compute”, with $40bn set aside to cover “an administrative change to how it meets tax obligations associated with vesting of employee equity awards”.

How may it change the AI scenario and tech giant?

As per analysts, Alphabet’s fundraising shows the AI arms race has entered a “more capital-hungry phase” where tech giants are no longer capital-light cash machines. Alphabet plans $180-190B capex this year with another jump in 2027, and is raising money ahead of AI rivals’ IPOs.

With an $80B bet, Google is likely to build the “rails” for AI by scaling custom TPUs, data centres, and energy capacity so models train faster, cost less, and reach more users. The move shifts the AI race from algorithms to infrastructure, forcing OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta to match spend or lose on compute.

For Google, it’s an all-in move as Gemini gets embedded deeper into Search, Gmail, Docs, Android, and Pixel, making AI the OS, not just a feature, while Google Cloud is positioned to challenge AWS and Azure for enterprise AI workloads. The massive $80B fundraiser is widening Google’s lead over smaller players and pressuring even Microsoft and Meta to rethink budgets.

Though Alphabet’s $80B raise breaks IPO records, it highlights a risky bet as the massive AI spending with returns still unproven, funded partly by Buffett’s Berkshire. Analyst notes that despite billions poured into AI infra, real investor returns are still limited. Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid calls it an “unprecedented AI spending boom” and says funding AI capex is now a key market concern. He also noted how the move to tap Berkshire Hathaway is notable too, as the company has a history of bailing out cash-hungry firms like Goldman Sachs in 2008, and has been invested in Alphabet since last summer, as reported by The Guardian.