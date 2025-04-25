Over 30% of new code at Google is now written by AI, as the company rapidly expands generative AI use across all operations.

Google is increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations, and now more than 30% of its new code is being generated by AI tools, said Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on April 24. This is a jump from 25% in October 2023, showing how fast the company is adopting generative AI to boost productivity.

Speaking during the Q1 earnings call, Pichai explained that AI is now playing a major role in how the company operates internally—from software coding to customer service and even preparing for earnings calls. He called it a “transformative” technology that still has a long way to go. Google is currently testing “agentic workflows,” which means using advanced AI models that can take on tasks more independently and deeply.

AI has been integrated into nearly every part of the company. Pichai shared that all 15 of Google’s products with over half a billion users are now powered by its Gemini AI models. He also mentioned that new AI tools like “Circle to Search” are now available on over 250 million devices, while visual searches using Google Lens have grown by 5 billion since October.

The tech giant continues to invest heavily in AI, planning to spend about USD 75 billion in capital expenditures this year to support Google services, cloud operations, and DeepMind’s AI research. Gemini 2.5, their most advanced AI model yet, has received industry recognition for its performance and is now being used in mobile devices, Android, and even replacing Google Assistant on phones.

Despite the impressive progress, Google is also facing serious legal troubles. The US government is pushing for a potential breakup of the company after a federal judge ruled that Google violated antitrust laws related to online search and advertising. In another ruling, a judge found that Google had monopolized some parts of the digital ad market. Google plans to appeal parts of the case.

Meanwhile, Alphabet posted strong financial results this quarter. Its total revenue rose 12% to USD 90.23 billion, while profits jumped 46% to USD 34.54 billion. Advertising brought in USD 66.9 billion, and the cloud unit, driven by AI services, saw a 28% increase in revenue to USD 12.3 billion.

In short, while Google is growing rapidly and becoming more AI-powered than ever, it also faces challenges from governments concerned about its dominance.