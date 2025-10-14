Struggling with slow or no internet? Here's how to find and connect free Wi-Fi near you instantly

Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India
Katrina Kaif calls this person her 'secret angel'; it's not Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor
Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'
Rahul Gandhi urges action over IPS Y Puran Kumar's death: 'Crores of Dalit brothers and sisters...'
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy, says, 'You don't have to have it all together all the time...'
India's first horror film became blockbuster, was inspired by real-life incident, launched careers of two biggest stars, was debut of...
LIC announces two new schemes ahead of Diwali, to be launched on...; check features and other details
Redefines Himachal Travel With Local Experiences & Budget Packages
Team India achieve big milestone in Tests after clinching series against West Indies
Big festive cheer for farmers: Rs 2000 instalment under PM Kisan scheme before Diwali
TECHNOLOGY
Travelling with no internet? Here’s how to find and safely use free Wi-Fi near you to stay connected and save data.
We’ve all been there, travelling to a new city or waiting at a station, and suddenly, the internet on our phone stops working. But what most people don’t realise is that there might be free Wi-Fi available nearby! Knowing how to find and use these public Wi-Fi hotspots can help you save mobile data and stay connected on the go.
According to a report by Indian Express, there are several apps that help you discover free Wi-Fi networks around your location. Popular ones include Instabridge, WiFi Map, WiFi Around, Wiman, and WeFi.
These apps show available Wi-Fi hotspots on a map or in a list, often with details like login information and user reviews. They’re available for both Android and iOS, making them handy for anyone travelling or working remotely.
First, make sure your device, whether it’s a smartphone, laptop or tablet, supports Wi-Fi. When you’re in an area with public Wi-Fi, open your device’s Wi-Fi settings and check the list of available networks.
Tap on the one you want to connect to. For open networks, a browser window may pop up asking you to accept terms and conditions or enter an email ID. Some secured networks might require a password, which is usually displayed nearby.
In short, public Wi-Fi can be a great way to stay connected and save data, just remember to stay smart and secure while using it!