TECHNOLOGY

Struggling with slow or no internet? Here's how to find and connect free Wi-Fi near you instantly

Travelling with no internet? Here’s how to find and safely use free Wi-Fi near you to stay connected and save data.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 04:05 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Struggling with slow or no internet? Here's how to find and connect free Wi-Fi near you instantly
We’ve all been there, travelling to a new city or waiting at a station, and suddenly, the internet on our phone stops working. But what most people don’t realise is that there might be free Wi-Fi available nearby! Knowing how to find and use these public Wi-Fi hotspots can help you save mobile data and stay connected on the go.

How to find free wi-fi near you

According to a report by Indian Express, there are several apps that help you discover free Wi-Fi networks around your location. Popular ones include Instabridge, WiFi Map, WiFi Around, Wiman, and WeFi.

These apps show available Wi-Fi hotspots on a map or in a list, often with details like login information and user reviews. They’re available for both Android and iOS, making them handy for anyone travelling or working remotely.

How to connect to a free wi-fi network

First, make sure your device, whether it’s a smartphone, laptop or tablet, supports Wi-Fi. When you’re in an area with public Wi-Fi, open your device’s Wi-Fi settings and check the list of available networks.

Tap on the one you want to connect to. For open networks, a browser window may pop up asking you to accept terms and conditions or enter an email ID. Some secured networks might require a password, which is usually displayed nearby.

Important safety tips:

  • Avoid entering personal or banking details on public Wi-Fi.
  • Always keep your device locked and close to you.
  • For sensitive activities like payments, use mobile data or home Wi-Fi.
  • If possible, use a VPN to keep your online activity safe and private.

In short, public Wi-Fi can be a great way to stay connected and save data, just remember to stay smart and secure while using it!

