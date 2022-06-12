Headlines

Science

Strawberry Moon: When, where to watch the Supermoon set to peak on June 14

Some NASA reports suggest that the ‘Strawberry Moon’, scheduled for June 14, is also known as the Mead Moon or the HoneyMoon.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

The month of June is jam-packed with celestial events. If you’ve already witnessed the rare spectacle of spotting five planets aligned in a straight line, its time to brace yourself for another rate sight – the ‘Strawberry Moon’.

The Strawberry Moon is June’s Full Moon, which is expected to be at its peak on June 14. Surprisingly, the ‘Strawberry Moon’ doesn’t look like a strawberry! Yes, you read that right. According to NASA, the name evokes tradition by the Algonquin tribes of the US and Canada who named the Full Moon after an abundant plant in the area.

READ | From watching ‘Strawberry Moon’ to spotting 5 planets in sky, here are some rare spectacles in June

Some NASA reports suggest that the ‘Strawberry Moon’ is also known as the Mead Moon or the HoneyMoon. This is because honey is harvested during this month of the year. It also connects to the term Honeymoon, which is linked to the occurrence of many marriages in June.

In India, the June Full Moon is referred to as Vat Purnima, which is a Hindu festival. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show y married women in the Northern and Western Indian states Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.

According to the legend of Savitri and Satyavan, the devout wife tricked Yama Raj into giving her husband a new lease of life. Hence, Savitri is worshipped on the day of Vat Purnima. Married women observe fasting and pray for their spouse’s long life on this day.

The Full Moon will reach its peak at nearly 5:22 pm on June 14. However, it will not change its appearance throughout the night, and you can watch it even the night after.

When is the next Full Moon?

The Gregorian Calendar mostly includes 12 Full Moons in the 354 days of the lunar year. Only sometimes, the timing of the 365-day Gregorian year leads to an extra Full Moon, but this is not the case in 2022.

You will be able to spot the next Full Moon in July 2022. Known as the Buck Moon, this Full Moon will reach peak at 2:37 pm.

 

