Staying Relevant in the Age of AI: Jyotishman Sharma on Key Strategy Principles for Modern Companies

In August 2024, Adobe published a Digital Trends study regarding AI adoption in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. It shows that Indian brands keep a prominent position in the adoption of generative AI, with 45% of Indian organizations having already implemented it in their processes. A business strategy professional and a Senior Member of IEEE Jyotishman Sharma, currently working at Google in a team shaping a future look of AI-powered tools, shares key principles that help companies to keep an edge over their competitors.

Throughout his career, first at Ernst & Young and then as a corporate strategist at Dell Technologies, Jyotishman Sharma has seen the industry undergo major shifts. To build an effective strategy in a changing environment, he combines several timescales to keep an integral view. However, he notes that the customer experience remained a core principle for all his efforts across Dell and Google. For example, he helped build an AI-powered assistant focused on solving customers' problems quickly and delightfully. Moreover, to use AI-powered tools efficiently, an organization needs versatile, interdisciplinary teams, who can embrace new technologies and find practical, real-world applications for them, explains Jyotishman Sharma, who has extensive experience of leading such teams.

To apply these principles in practice, continuous learning is a necessity. Jyotishman Sharma studied Computer Science Engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology and later continued his education obtaining an MBA degree at Kelley School of Business, finding further inspiration in his professors and mentors. “Acquiring knowledge is not enough,” he adds. “It is also important to internalize it, simplify it, and share with others for the benefit of the communities that we belong to.” Jyotishman Sharma has recently released a book. Under the title “Mastering Resilience: Transforming Obstacles into Opportunities” he puts forth a summary of valuable lessons from his career and personal life.

While it is hard to predict how the economy will change in the coming years, AI will continue to play a growing role in it. The principles outlined above stem from practical experience and will help organizations to remain relevant and grow despite new challenges.

All views, shared here by Jyotishman Sharma are his own and does not reflect the opinions of the companies that are listed in this article*