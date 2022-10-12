Starlink services in India soon? Elon Musk’s SpaceX to seek permission to launch satellite internet

Elon Musk's SpaceX is seeking permission from Indian govt to launch Starlink (File photo)

The high-tech Starlink services have already made their entry in several countries through their super-speed and accommodating internet services. Now, it is likely that Elon Musk’s Starlink internet services will also make their entry into India.

According to The Economic Times reports, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to seek a permit to launch satellite internet services in India under its Starlink brand, becoming the third company to apply for such a permit.

SpaceX will also seek statutory approvals from the government for landing rights and market access, the report said, adding that it is likely to seek approvals from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to set up local gateways.

After Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm, SpaceX is set to become the third company that is expected to apply for the Global Mobile Personal Communications By Satellite (GMPCS) services licence to Indian authorities, as per media reports.

Earlier, the Indian government had asked to refund all of its pre-orders until it received licences to operate in the country. Now that it has plans to seek a licence in India, it is expected that the Starlink satellite internet can be launched in the country soon.

According to the official website of the network, Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

After the internet services in Ukraine were suspended due to the war, Elon Musk was quick to step up and provide Starlink internet services in different parts of the country to help it remain connected to the world, and help the government remain functioning.

The Indian government recently launched 5G services in the country, with the super-speed internet services set to be launched across eight major cities in the country. If Starlink is launched in India, it can take the internet connectivity in the country one step forward.

(With Reuters inputs)

