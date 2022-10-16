Spotify may soon launch new plan with HiFi, playlist pro and more, know details

Representational Image

Spotify, early last year declared that its app would soon support "music in CD-quality, lossless audio format." However, it has been well over a year since then and we are still waiting to be treated to it. It almost seemed as though the music streaming service had reconsidered the addition, but a recent report suggests that the feature may be coming soon as part of a new "Platinum" tier subscription.

Following his cancellation of Spotify Premium for Apple Music after ten years with the service, 9to5Mac reader Drew shared some information about a survey he had received on the website. The survey shared the details of Spotify’s upcoming subscription tiers available and asked if I would switch back “in the next 30 days” for one of these features.”

The information also included some screenshots showcasing all the benefits of the Platinum tier. The features listed below are available to subscribers in addition to the Individual plan's fundamental features:

HiFi

Studio Sound

Headphone Tuner

Audio Insights

Library Pro

Playlist Pro

Limited-ad Spotify podcasts

You can use this in the US for $19.99 per month for one account. If that seems a little too pricey, relax; if the plan is introduced in India, it probably will be significantly less expensive, just like the Individual plan is. It will be a lot to ask, though, given that the amount is double the cost of the typical plan—especially when you consider that Apple Music already provides Hi-Fi audio at a much lower cost.