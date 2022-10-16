Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Spotify may soon launch new plan with HiFi, playlist pro and more, know details

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

Spotify may soon launch new plan with HiFi, playlist pro and more, know details
Representational Image
Spotify, early last year declared that its app would soon support "music in CD-quality, lossless audio format." However, it has been well over a year since then and we are still waiting to be treated to it. It almost seemed as though the music streaming service had reconsidered the addition, but a recent report suggests that the feature may be coming soon as part of a new "Platinum" tier subscription.
 
Following his cancellation of Spotify Premium for Apple Music after ten years with the service, 9to5Mac reader Drew shared some information about a survey he had received on the website. The survey shared the details of Spotify’s upcoming subscription tiers available and asked if I would switch back “in the next 30 days” for one of these features.”
 
The information also included some screenshots showcasing all the benefits of the Platinum tier. The features listed below are available to subscribers in addition to the Individual plan's fundamental features: 
  • HiFi
  • Studio Sound
  • Headphone Tuner
  • Audio Insights
  • Library Pro
  • Playlist Pro
  • Limited-ad Spotify podcasts
You can use this in the US for $19.99 per month for one account. If that seems a little too pricey, relax; if the plan is introduced in India, it probably will be significantly less expensive, just like the Individual plan is. It will be a lot to ask, though, given that the amount is double the cost of the typical plan—especially when you consider that Apple Music already provides Hi-Fi audio at a much lower cost.
 
The font and overall design of the screenshots match Spotify's branding, so they are probably authentic. However, we will have to wait for more official confirmation before we can be sure.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on your Diwali party
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.