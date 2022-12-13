Search icon
Spotify launches new ‘Premium Mini’ plan for Rs 2 for week, know eligibility, benefits

Users of Spotify's Premium Mini plan will have ad-free access to the entire music and podcast library after subscribing to the service.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

Spotify has introduced a new “premium mini” for Indian subscribers. The music streaming service’s move will reduce the cost of accessing the premium service from the initial fee of Rs 25 to just Rs 2 for a week. 
 
Users of Spotify who subscribe to the Premium Mini plan for any ten days during the following thirty days are qualified to receive this perk. The bottom of Spotify will now have a new rewards button with three tabs labelled Challenge, Rewards, and Help.

Szymon Kopec, Product Manager at Spotify took to Twitter to inform about the feature. He tweeted, “After months of development and testing, today at Spotify my team has launched our new baby, built with Asia in mind: Rewards Program. Starting rollout from India and one of the Premium plans: Premium Mini. Check it out and let me know whatcha think!“
 
 
Spotify premium Mini- Benefits
Users who sign up for the service will have ad-free access to the whole music and podcast library.
 
In other news, the Anchor app from Spotify now includes a button-oriented voice isolation function for podcasters. With a feature called "Podcast Audio Enhancement," podcast producers will be able to record in noisy settings with crystal-clear audio and without the need for pricey audio equipment.
 
A single button in the Anchor app will activate this capability. According to a blog post on the Spotify website, it eliminates background noise and prioritises user voice.
 
In the meantime, Spotify has begun testing User Choice Billing services in a few particular markets. Google previously disclosed that it would permit Spotify to avoid Android's default Google Play billing system. As a result, Spotify's own payments would be aided. Now that Spotify has made some headway, the User Choice Billing idea is being tested.
