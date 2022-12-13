Spotify launches new ‘Premium Mini’ plan for Rs 2 for week, know eligibility, benefits

Spotify has introduced a new “premium mini” for Indian subscribers. The music streaming service’s move will reduce the cost of accessing the premium service from the initial fee of Rs 25 to just Rs 2 for a week.





(Also Read: Multibagger stock: Investment up by over 300% in 2.5 years, Rs 10,000 grows to THIS amount) Users of Spotify who subscribe to the Premium Mini plan for any ten days during the following thirty days are qualified to receive this perk. The bottom of Spotify will now have a new rewards button with three tabs labelled Challenge, Rewards, and Help.

Szymon Kopec, Product Manager at Spotify took to Twitter to inform about the feature. He tweeted, “After months of development and testing, today at Spotify my team has launched our new baby, built with Asia in mind: Rewards Program. Starting rollout from India and one of the Premium plans: Premium Mini. Check it out and let me know whatcha think!“

After months of development and testing, today at @Spotify my team has launched our new baby, built with Asia in mind: Rewards Program.



Starting rollout from India and one of the Premium plans: Premium Mini.



Check it out and let me know whatcha think! pic.twitter.com/sMLnxqh51c December 12, 2022

Spotify premium Mini- Benefits

Users who sign up for the service will have ad-free access to the whole music and podcast library.

In other news, the Anchor app from Spotify now includes a button-oriented voice isolation function for podcasters. With a feature called "Podcast Audio Enhancement," podcast producers will be able to record in noisy settings with crystal-clear audio and without the need for pricey audio equipment.

A single button in the Anchor app will activate this capability. According to a blog post on the Spotify website, it eliminates background noise and prioritises user voice.