Sony unveils WI-C100 neckband headphones with Dolby Atmos support: Know price, specs, other details

Sony claims that their headphones are designed to provide a flawless, cordless, and customised experience to the listeners.

Sony today unveiled its brand-new wire-less headphones at an affordable Rs 1,699 initial price. The recently released Sony WI-C100 in-ear wireless headphones, according to Sony, offer a Dolby Atmos experience. Additionally, Sony claims that their headphones are designed to provide a flawless, cordless, and customised experience to the listeners.

Company claims that WI-C100 headphones produce the optimal configuration of phantom speakers all around you so you may enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience when a Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter is paired to a BRAVIA XR TV. 

According to the company's official statement, the headphones have a playtime of up to 25 hours and include a 10-minute quick charge that provides an additional 60 minutes of usage. The in-ear headphones' IPX4 water resistance rating makes them resistant to splashes and sweat.

Additionally, according to the company's statement, the WI-C100's 360 Reality Audio support gives listeners a totally realistic audio experience that makes them feel as though they are at a live concert or in the studio with the artist as they are recording.

