Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition prices hiked; check new rates here

PlayStation 5 prices in India have been raised, both for the Digital Edition and the version with a disc drive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Sony Playstation 5 price hike

PlayStation 5 is becoming more expensive in India. Sony increased the price of PlayStation 5 due to variations in the value of the rupee and general inflation in the country, Both the disc and digital versions of the PlayStation 5 are affected by the price rise. A regular console will now set you back Rs 54,990, a price increase that is effective immediately. The disc-less Digital Edition may be purchased for Rs 44,990.

According to Sony's official Indian web shop, the price of both the PS5 Disc Edition and the PS5 Digital Edition has risen by Rs 5000. Recent price rises may be seen in the European Union, the Japanese market, the Canadian market, the Australian market, the Mexican market, and the Chinese market. However, the PS5's pricing in the US will remain same despite the rising cost of living.

The rising cost of components and the strengthening of the US dollar relative to other currencies in areas like India where Sony has boosted pricing are cited by market expert as possible explanations for the PlayStation 5 price increase.

Although the PlayStation 5 has been available for two years, it is still exceedingly difficult to obtain and often sells out in minutes after Sony announces new inventory. Even though stock is arriving more often, the PlayStation 5 is still unavailable at most major department stores in India.

Price of the PS5 disc edition in India was initially set at Rs 49,990 upon launch. The pricing of the digital version was Rs 39,990. Both systems are otherwise similar, except the PS5 can only play digital games and 4K Blu-rays, whereas the PS5 Digital Edition can't play any of those formats.

Because of rising manufacturing costs and a weaker local currency, Sony has decided to increase their pricing, following in the footsteps of Apple and Nothing. Apple has already increased pricing of iPhones and iPads in India.

