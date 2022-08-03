Sony launches new truly wireless earphones LinkBuds with discount: Price, features, availability details

Headlines

'Kaun kaun dieting pe hai': MS Dhoni's witty remark to gym buddies during cake-cutting goes viral - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan says he loved Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, shares update on Jawan trailer release: ‘Maybe after…’

Noise Raksha Bandhan Sale: Upto 74% off on ColorFit Pulse 3, plus extra Rs 200 off by using this code

Gadar 2 meets Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday shares throwback photo of Sunny Deol with 'Barbie' Chunky Panday

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares new video of Pragyan rover roaming on Moon, watch here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Noise Raksha Bandhan Sale: Upto 74% off on ColorFit Pulse 3, plus extra Rs 200 off by using this code

Gadar 2 meets Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday shares throwback photo of Sunny Deol with 'Barbie' Chunky Panday

Viral video: Ugly fight breaks out between women passengers over bus seat in Delhi, watch

10 Birds with most formidable and powerful claws

8 Herbs that promote hair growth

 10 Most haunted places of India that will send shivers down your spine

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Shah Rukh Khan says he loved Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, shares update on Jawan trailer release: ‘Maybe after…’

Gadar 2 meets Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday shares throwback photo of Sunny Deol with 'Barbie' Chunky Panday

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

HomeTechnology

Technology

Sony launches new truly wireless earphones LinkBuds with discount: Price, features, availability details

LinkBuds: The company said the open-ring design links online and offline worlds for what it called a Never Off wearing experience.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sony India has introduced its new wireless earphone, LinkBuds. The company said the buds have a unique open ring design. The company said the new design language ensures audio transparency, super fit and crystal-clear sound. Here are the features of Sony LinkBuds.

The company said the open-ring design links online and offline worlds for what it called a Never Off wearing experience. The pair of earphones boast the Precise Voice Pickup technology.

The earphones automatically adjust volume according to the environment. They pack a massive battery of up to 17.4 hours with the charging case. They provide 90 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of quick charge.

They are splash and sweat-proof with IPX4 safety ratings.

The company said Linkbuds can be bought from Sony's stores, www.ShopatSC.com and prominent e-commerce websites.

The earphones are priced at Rs 19,990 but customers can now pre-book the LinkBuds at a very special price of Rs. 12,990 and avail benefit of Rs. 7,000/- (inclusive of Rs. 2,000/- cashback on select debit and credit cards). This offer is valid from 4th August until 12th August 2022.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 financial Rakhi gift ideas for sisters

69th National Film Awards list of winners: RRR, Sardar Udham, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 18 months, regained weight, know why

India to ban exports of this household item, morning tea to get expensive if...

India very close to a final call on FTA with UK, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE