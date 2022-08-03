Sony launches new truly wireless earphones LinkBuds with discount: Price, features, availability details

LinkBuds: The company said the open-ring design links online and offline worlds for what it called a Never Off wearing experience.

Sony India has introduced its new wireless earphone, LinkBuds. The company said the buds have a unique open ring design. The company said the new design language ensures audio transparency, super fit and crystal-clear sound. Here are the features of Sony LinkBuds.

The company said the open-ring design links online and offline worlds for what it called a Never Off wearing experience. The pair of earphones boast the Precise Voice Pickup technology.

The earphones automatically adjust volume according to the environment. They pack a massive battery of up to 17.4 hours with the charging case. They provide 90 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of quick charge.

They are splash and sweat-proof with IPX4 safety ratings.

The company said Linkbuds can be bought from Sony's stores, www.ShopatSC.com and prominent e-commerce websites.

The earphones are priced at Rs 19,990 but customers can now pre-book the LinkBuds at a very special price of Rs. 12,990 and avail benefit of Rs. 7,000/- (inclusive of Rs. 2,000/- cashback on select debit and credit cards). This offer is valid from 4th August until 12th August 2022.