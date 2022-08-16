Sony Bravia XR 85X95K 4K Mini LED launched in India, priced at Rs 6.9 lakh: Design, features and more

SONY

Sony has launched the new Bravia XR 85X95K 4K Mini LED TV in India. As per the company, the TV's XR Backlight Master Drive regulates the most recent Mini LED backlight production for amazing brightness. Sony claimed that the new TV boasts an extraordinary dynamic range, delivering the actual intention of the developer. Priced at Rs 699,990, the new Sony Bravia TV is now available for orders via all Sony Centers, significant electronic retailers, and online shopping websites in India.

Bravia XR Mini LED with XR Backlight Master Drive XR Triluminos Pro and XR contrast booster combined is claimed to offer accurate colours with exceptional black contrast. As per Sony, the next-gen cognitive processor XR thinks like a human brain.

The TV also features a dedicated game mode that supports HDMI 2.1 and has 4K 120 frames per second, variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low latency mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone, and Auto Game Mode. As revealed by Sony, the Bravia XR TVs take advantage of the award-winning Bravia CORE, which has the widest selection of IMAX-enhanced movies and the finest quality Pure StreamTM 80mbps.

Sony claims that both X-Anti reflection and X-Wide angleTM technology reduce reflection to the absolute minimum. Also, Sony mentioned that with the Bravia CAM, you may discover a variety of exciting new TV experiences, like as gesture control, proximity alert, and Ambient Optimisation Pro with Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, IMAX enhanced Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, you can create a world-class cinematic experience at home.

The TV features Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR which modifies the screen to serve as the speaker so you can enjoy visuals and sound in perfect harmony. You may also experience supreme images and sound in any setting with Ambient optimization, Light sensor, and acoustic auto calibration technology.

Sony claims that you can enjoy a smooth Google TV user interface, which works with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit minimalist to provide unlimited entertainment and hands-free voice search. Sony also claims an immersive big screen viewing experience without interruption made possible with its One Slate design and Three-way stand.