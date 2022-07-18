Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Snapchat update: Video calling, chat features now available on new web app

Snapchat for Web will only be compatible with Google’s Chrome browser and not Apple’s Safari at the launch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

Snapchat update: Video calling, chat features now available on new web app
File Photo

Snapchat on Monday announced to bring features like chatting and video calling to desktop through a new web app for the first time.

Snapchat for Web is a new way for "our community to stay connected through our camera when they’re at their computers," the company said in a statement.

To begin with, the web platform will be available exclusively for Snapchat Plus subscribers in the US, the UK and Canada, and Snapchatters across Australia, and New Zealand.

READ | Noodle-like object spotted on Mars by NASA's Perseverance rover

"We can’t wait to bring it to our entire global community soon," said the platform that has nearly 332 million users.

Snapchat for Web will only be compatible with Google’s Chrome browser and not Apple’s Safari at the launch.

"With more than 100 million Snapchatters using our voice and video calling each month on average, we’re excited to offer a new way for our community to keep conversations going on their computers," said Snap, the parent company of Snapchat.

Snapchat for Web includes top messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses which will roll out soon.

The social media platform Snapchat last month announced that its Snapchat Plus, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features, is available for $3.99 per month.

It is available in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Snapchat will expand the Plus feature to more countries over time.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
England's red ball skipper Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from ODI format
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.