Snapchat rolls out dual camera feature for iPhone users, here's how it works

 August 29, Snapchat Dual Camera made accessible worldwide on iOS. Android users will have to wait for a few months. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:46 AM IST

Snapchat update: Adds dual camera feature

Snap Inc. announced the launch of "dual camera" on Monday as a new feature that will allow Snapchat users to record two viewpoints simultaneously - "so everyone can be part of the moment, as it happens," the company said in a statement.

On Monday, the dual camera is made accessible worldwide on iOS, and in the coming months, Android compatibility would be added.

According to the firm, users will notice a new button in the camera toolbar on the app and can start shooting snaps and tales, or polished spotlight videos, with double the perspective, with just a single press.

"Dual Camera is a creative way for our community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory – like rocking out at a music festival, or everyday moments like your culinary adventures in the kitchen. Dual camera has four layouts including vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout. Snapchatters can also add beloved Snapchat creative tools, including music, stickers and lenses," the company mentioned. 

 

