Snapchat launches ChatGPT backed chatbot called My AI, here’s how it works

Snapchat's new ChatGPT chatbot

Snapchat has announced that it is launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology that the company has customized for the platform. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week.

My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal. You can make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat.

As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. “Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.” a blog by Snapchat reads.

While My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur. You can press and hold on any message from My AI to submit feedback.