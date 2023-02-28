Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Snapchat launches ChatGPT backed chatbot called My AI, here’s how it works

My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

Snapchat launches ChatGPT backed chatbot called My AI, here’s how it works
Snapchat's new ChatGPT chatbot

Snapchat has announced that it is launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology that the company has customized for the platform. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week. 

My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal. You can make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat.

As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. “Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.” a blog by Snapchat reads.

While My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur. You can press and hold on any message from My AI to submit feedback.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai: Manhunt launched to trace 'Pakistan-trained' man after NIA alerts police
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.