Smartphone makers may have to revive design with removable batteries, know why

Smartphone manufacturers have also been forced to adopt USB-C charging port with an aim to reduce e-waste.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 03:41 PM IST

Upcoming smartphones will likely feature design similar to the phones launched in the last decade, thanks to the new European Union (EU) regulation. After forcing tech companies to adapt USB-C charging ports with an aim to reduce e-waste, the EU has agreed on new regulation to make batteries reusable and more sustainable.

As revealed by SamMobile, the new law covers the entire battery life cycle. For those who are unaware, the entire life cycle of a battery includes material extraction, industrial production, and disposal.

All types of batteries sold in the EU fall under the new regulation. This includes batteries used in electronic devices, industrial batteries, automotive batteries, and batteries used in two-wheelers and electric vehicles (EVs).

Moreover, from early 2024, battery manufacturers in the EU will be required to report the total carbon footprint of their products, from extraction to recycling. This data will then be used to set a maximum CO2 limit for batteries that will come into effect as early as July 2027.

Also read: Redmi Note 12 Pro+, iQoo 11 and other smartphones launching in India soon

They will need to use a specific percentage of recycled materials, such as 16 per cent cobalt, 85 percent lead, 6 percent lithium, and 6 per cent nickel, the report added.

If approved, the new regulations will ensure that batteries sold in the EU region are more environment-friendly, ultimately setting a precedent for the rest of the world. (with inputs from IANS)

