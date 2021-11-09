'Smartphone hai ya bomb': OnePlus Nord 2 explodes in pocket, owner suffers burn injuries

A lot of OnePlus Nord 2 smartphones have allegedly erupted in the past few months. The first case of the same happened in August when a OnePlus Nord 2 5G exploded in a user's slingback. The second one happened when a Delhi-based lawyer’s smartphone exploded in his pocket.

Now, another incident has taken place where a user on Twitter uploaded photos on Twitter after a OnePlus Nord 2 5G phone allegedly exploded hi in his pocket, giving him burn injuries on his right thigh.

The user on Twitter posted images of the burnt smartphone and of his own injury.

Check it out here.

The photos were shared by a Twitter user named Suhit Sharma who shared pictures of his exploded phone, melted from the left side, and right thigh. The owner also shared photos of his burnt-up pair of denim

Sumit tweeted, "@OnePlusIN never expected this from you. #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared of the consequences. Stop playing with people’s life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact ASAP."