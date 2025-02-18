Grok 3, which will compete with popular chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, has “more than 10 times” the compute power of its predecessor Grok 2, Musk said at a launch event.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has launched Grok 3 – the most advanced version of its Grok chatbot. Musk, the world’s richest person, has called the product “the smartest AI on Earth.”

“All you need to know to understand which company will win a technology competition is look at the first and second derivatives of the rate of innovation,” Musk, 53, wrote in a separate post on X, which he owns. His comment accompanied an analysis of Grok 3’s performance against rival chatbots.

Like its main competitors, Grok 3 can analyse images and respond to questions, along with having a range of other features.

How can you access it?

Grok 3 has been made immediately available to Premium Plus subscribers on X. Those who want early access can subscribe to that plan.

xAI has also introduced Super Grok, a new subscription plan featuring the most advanced features and early access to updates. This plan will be available on both the Grok app and the newly-launched website Grok.com

‘Needs to think like a human’

"At xAI, we believe that having the best pre-training model is not enough to create the best AI. The best AI needs to think like a human. If you're using Grok 3, you may notice improvements almost every day because we are constantly working on enhancing the model. In fact, you might even see changes within 24 hours," researchers of the company said during the launch.

"You need to consider all possible solutions, self-critique, verify them, backtrack, and think from first principles. This is a crucial skill. We believe that by taking the best pre-trained model and further training it with reinforcement learning, we can enhance its reasoning abilities. This allows the model to improve significantly and scale, not just during training but also during testing," the team added.