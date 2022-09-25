Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Slowed down computer hampering work? Here's how you can make it work faster

The browser cache, cookies, and history all slow down computer performance; learn what you can do to make it run faster.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

Slowed down computer hampering work? Here's how you can make it work faster
Slowed down computer hampering work? Here's how you can make it work faster

Your browser saves information about the websites you visit, your passwords, browsing history, downloaded files, and much more. Your PC gets slower as a result of this data building up over time. Frequently clearing your browser's cache, cookies, and history is a good practice. Additionally, this frees up some space on your PC, safeguard your data, removes extraneous files, and enhances computer performance.

What are cookies, cache, and history?

When visiting websites, you may have noticed cookie pop-ups requesting your consent to receive cookies. Although you might frequently just accept these requests at face value and move on to the next job, these cookies are records made by the websites you visit. They recognise and keep track of the files that, by preserving data as you browse or return to a website, facilitate your online experience.

To make a webpage load faster on your subsequent visit, the browser cache saves portions of pages, such as graphics.

Your surfing history is a list of the websites you have previously visited. You can erase your history if you want to keep certain details secret. You can protect your personal information by doing this.

How to clear the cache, cookies, and history from your browser:

Google Chrome

1. Launch Chrome on your computer and select the three dots in the top right corner.

2. Choose Clear Browsing Data and More Tools.

3. Check the boxes next to Download History, Browsing History, Cookies, and Other Site Data.

4. You can also visit Basic Settings, select the time range drop-down menu, and double-check your settings there. You can select the option of your choice, but if you want to remove your cache, select All time.

5. To finish, press the Clear data button.

Safari

1. If you're using Safari, choose History > Clear History from the top menu.

2. Next, choose the time frame you wish to delete and press the Clear History button.

3. Your entire browsing cache and history will be removed.

Mozilla Firefox

1. In the top right corner of Firefox, select the hamburger menu.

2. After that, choose Privacy and Security from the left side. Scroll down to Cookies and Site Data after that.

3. Select the Delete cookies and site data when Firefox is closed checkbox, then select Clear Data.

Although logging back into your favourite websites after clearing your browser's cache, cookies, and history may be a bother, doing so will improve your computer's efficiency, which may make it worthwhile.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts at ongcindia.com, know salary, last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.