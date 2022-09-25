Slowed down computer hampering work? Here's how you can make it work faster

Your browser saves information about the websites you visit, your passwords, browsing history, downloaded files, and much more. Your PC gets slower as a result of this data building up over time. Frequently clearing your browser's cache, cookies, and history is a good practice. Additionally, this frees up some space on your PC, safeguard your data, removes extraneous files, and enhances computer performance.

What are cookies, cache, and history?

When visiting websites, you may have noticed cookie pop-ups requesting your consent to receive cookies. Although you might frequently just accept these requests at face value and move on to the next job, these cookies are records made by the websites you visit. They recognise and keep track of the files that, by preserving data as you browse or return to a website, facilitate your online experience.

To make a webpage load faster on your subsequent visit, the browser cache saves portions of pages, such as graphics.

Your surfing history is a list of the websites you have previously visited. You can erase your history if you want to keep certain details secret. You can protect your personal information by doing this.

How to clear the cache, cookies, and history from your browser:

Google Chrome

1. Launch Chrome on your computer and select the three dots in the top right corner.

2. Choose Clear Browsing Data and More Tools.

3. Check the boxes next to Download History, Browsing History, Cookies, and Other Site Data.

4. You can also visit Basic Settings, select the time range drop-down menu, and double-check your settings there. You can select the option of your choice, but if you want to remove your cache, select All time.

5. To finish, press the Clear data button.

Safari

1. If you're using Safari, choose History > Clear History from the top menu.

2. Next, choose the time frame you wish to delete and press the Clear History button.

3. Your entire browsing cache and history will be removed.

Mozilla Firefox

1. In the top right corner of Firefox, select the hamburger menu.

2. After that, choose Privacy and Security from the left side. Scroll down to Cookies and Site Data after that.

3. Select the Delete cookies and site data when Firefox is closed checkbox, then select Clear Data.

Although logging back into your favourite websites after clearing your browser's cache, cookies, and history may be a bother, doing so will improve your computer's efficiency, which may make it worthwhile.