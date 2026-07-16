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Skyroot’s Vikram-1 to launch on July 18, here's all you need to know about India’s first private orbital rocket

​The made-in-India Vikram-1 will take off at 11:30 am on July 18. Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana called the flight approval a big moment for India.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 11:04 PM IST

Skyroot’s Vikram-1 to launch on July 18, here's all you need to know about India’s first private orbital rocket
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India’s first private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, is set to launch on its first test flight on July 18 from the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The made-in-India Vikram-1 will take off at 11:30 am on July 18. Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana called the flight approval a big moment for India. “After passing all tough tests, Vikram-1 is cleared to fly. This first launch is the start of our goal to open up space for everyone,” he said.

All parts of Skyroot’s Vikram-1 have been put together and placed on the launch pad. The company’s launch control centre has also finished final checks on the rocket and tested links with all telemetry ground stations and tracking radars.

“Concerned authorities have issued the necessary airspace and maritime notices, formally designating the restricted zones along Vikram-1’s ascent and impact corridor for launch day,” a media statement read, adding that the mission marks the arrival of India’s private sector in the global launch business.

Skyroot tests rocket for commercial launch

The mission aims to gather performance data on propulsion, stage separation, GNC systems and the overall vehicle, supporting Skyroot’s transition to commercial launch operations.  

Vikram-1’s first flight will host four tech-demo payloads. The manifest includes Grahaa Space’s Solaras S3 satellite from Bengaluru, incubated at IIST; Embrace, a space-debris removal robotic arm by Hyderabad startup Cosmoserve Space; Skyroot’s own Scope satellite; and an orbital demonstration from German firm DCUBED. 

The flight will additionally carry 18-carat gold micro-sculptures of Sir C.V. Raman, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, along with Cosmos Diamonds’ artwork titled “Cosmic Bloom”.

“On 18 July, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real flight environment for the first time. This is our first test flight, and we will be getting valuable data from it. This will be foundational to Skyroot’s aspirations of establishing launch cadence,” said Chandana.

About Vikram-1

Vikram-1 is a seven-storey, multi-stage launch vehicle built to deploy small satellites of up to 350 kg into Low Earth Orbit. Its first mission will aim for an altitude of 450 km at a 60-degree orbital inclination. The rocket features an all-carbon composite body and uses indigenous propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel boosters.  

“The launch represents the hopes and hard work of around 1,000 people, the contributions of over 400 suppliers, and nearly 3,000 days of resolve to build a global offering from India,” said Naga Bharath Daka, co-founder and COO, Skyroot Aerospace. “With the in-flight data gathered from this mission, we will return to the shop floor to learn, improve, and build further.”

Meanwhile, this is Skyroot’s second mission. The Hyderabad startup first launched Vikram-S on November 18, 2022 — the first private rocket from India to reach space.

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