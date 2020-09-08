Setback for China as US, Israel, India to collaborate in developing 5G technology

In another setback for China, Israel and the United States have begun collaboration with India in developing the next generation of emerging technologies. The three countries have agreed to work together for developing a transparent, open, reliable and secure 5G communication network.

This trilateral initiative in the development and technological arena is a result of the people-to-people collaboration, in particular those by the Indian diaspora in the US and Israel, that was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his historic visit to Israel three years ago in July 2017, community leaders said.

A collaboration in 5G is a just tip of the iceberg and a first step, according to US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick.

"We are thrilled to work with these partners to solve the world's development challenges," she said in her keynote address to the virtual US-India-Israel summit that focused on trilateral partnerships in the strategic, technology and development arenas. The summit was also addressed by Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka and his counterpart Sanjeev Singla.

"One area we've been cooperating on is digital leadership and innovation, particularly in next-generation 5G technology," Glick said. As part of the initiative, Silicon Valley, Bengaluru and Tel Aviv - all leading, innovative technology hubs – will increase collaboration for developing 5G technologies, Glick said.

"When we're talking about development cooperation, we're talking about transparent and open activities that can make all three countries extremely proud about the way that they impact the lives of people all over the world," Glick said.

"Our partnerships with Israel and India, given our peer-to-peer relationship, exemplifies the importance of working together on issues related to water, water management, and security," Javier Piedra, deputy assistant administrator of the Bureau for Asia at USAID was quoted as saying.

(With agency inputs)