With increasing reliance on UPI/online payments in today's digital age, it has become beyond easy to transfer money or pay bills within seconds. However, due to lack of attention or out of haste, we sometimes send money to a wrong number. And of course, there comes the hassle to call the person and ask them to return the money that was mistakenly sent to their number.

Has it happened to you? If yes, you've just landed at the right place. In this article, we are going to tell you about a lesser-known method to retrieve your money. Let's delve into the details.

Here's how to retrieve your money

Before you start scratching you head over the money transferred to a wrong account, here are the steps to follow:

1. Go to your payment app (Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, Paytm etc).

2. Click on 'Transaction Details'.

3. Choose the option of 'Report an issue' or 'Raise complaint'.

4. Enter all the details of your query and take a screenshot of the same.

In case you don't get a response from the payment app, contact the customer care of your bank. Provide them with transaction ID, date and time of the transaction. Your bank will hence report a complaint and try to contact the other person. If he/she agrees to return the money, the process becomes much easier.

If you're not satisfied, you can file a complaint with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The link to its official website is -- https://www.npci.org.in/. Click on "Dispute Redressal Mechanism" section and raise your query. Fill in the details of the transation.