SENS launches 'Made in India' Google Smart TVs on Flipkart, price starts at Rs 9,999

Sens Smart TV

Foraying into the Smart TV market, SENS has released seven new "Made in India" Smart TVs spanning a variety of categories. Previously, SENS had only released "Made in India" Smartwatches, TWS, and Neckband headsets.

The new SENS television line will provide screens ranging in size from 43 inches to 65 inches, dubbed "LumiSENS" and "FluroSENS," respectively. The most recent version of the Google TV operating system will be preinstalled on the TVs, providing access to a wealth of carefully chosen content and a fluid viewing experience. In addition, Smart TV owners may create "Kids" profiles that restrict access to material unsuitable for children of a certain age.

SENS Dwinci 55″ & 65″ 4K QLED Google TVs

55/65-inch QLED display (3840 x 2160 pixels), 350 nits brightness, HDR10, bezel-less design and Dolby Vision.

A quad-core processor with a Mali-G52 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Google TV

Wi-Fi dual-band 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, 3 HDMIs, 2 USBs, 1 Ethernet (RJ45), and 1 optical port

On the remote, you can access Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube with hotkeys

An audio system with 20W speakers and Dolby Atmos technology

SENS Pikaso 50″ & 55″ 4K UHD Android TVs

FluroSENS panel, 50.4/55-inch LED display (3840 x 2160 pixels), 178-degree viewing angle

Quad-Core A53 processor

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android TV

Wi-Fi dual-band 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, 3 HDMIs, 2 USBs, 1 Ethernet (RJ45), and 1 optical port

The remote can be programmed to control Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play

DTS and Dolby audio on 20W speakers

SENS 32″ HD, 43″ FHD and 4K Android TVs

LED display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels, a bezel-less design and dynamic colour enhancement

43-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) / UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) TV with Bezel-less Design, Dynamic Color Enhancer

Quad-Core A53 processor

Android TV

There are dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, 3 HDMI ports (2 in 32"), 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet (RJ45) port, and 1 optical port (UHD model only).

Hotkeys on the remote for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play

Dolby audio, DTS on 20W speakers

Pricing and availability

New customers may purchase a SENS Pikaso 50" or 55" 4K Android TV for for Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The 55-inch version of the SENS Dwinci series will retail for Rs 33,999, while the 65-inch version would retail for Rs 42,999.

The SENS 32-inch HD TV costs Rs 9999, the 43-inch FHD TV costs Rs 16,999, and the 43-inch 4K TV costs Rs 20,999. Starting today, December 16th, you can get one of these televisions during Flipkart's Big Saving Days deal.