SENS launches 'Made in India' Google Smart TVs on Flipkart, price starts at Rs 9,999

Foraying into the Smart TV market, SENS has released seven new "Made in India" Smart TVs spanning a variety of categories. Previously, SENS had only released "Made in India" Smartwatches, TWS, and Neckband headsets.
The new SENS television line will provide screens ranging in size from 43 inches to 65 inches, dubbed "LumiSENS" and "FluroSENS," respectively. The most recent version of the Google TV operating system will be preinstalled on the TVs, providing access to a wealth of carefully chosen content and a fluid viewing experience. In addition, Smart TV owners may create "Kids" profiles that restrict access to material unsuitable for children of a certain age.
SENS Dwinci 55″ & 65″ 4K QLED Google TVs
SENS Pikaso 50″ & 55″ 4K UHD Android TVs
SENS 32″ HD, 43″ FHD and 4K Android TVs
Pricing and availability
New customers may purchase a SENS Pikaso 50" or 55" 4K Android TV for for Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.
The 55-inch version of the SENS Dwinci series will retail for Rs 33,999, while the 65-inch version would retail for Rs 42,999.
The SENS 32-inch HD TV costs Rs 9999, the 43-inch FHD TV costs Rs 16,999, and the 43-inch 4K TV costs Rs 20,999. Starting today, December 16th, you can get one of these televisions during Flipkart's Big Saving Days deal.