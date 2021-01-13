Secret of missing 'ME' is out; Amazon Prime Video goes Netflix way, introduces mobile edition for users

Amazon Prime Video has finally revealed the reason behind making 'Me' miss from their logo and social media bios. Like Netflix, the popular streaming platform has introduced the mobile edition for the users. Amazon Prime Video announced the same on their Instagram page with a caption stating, "Announcing the worldwide-first launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition in India! Mobile-only access to all Amazon Originals, movies and shows. Mobile Edition (ME) will be available starting today for @airtelindia prepaid customers! This is Prime Video built for ME. #PrimeVideoME."

Jay Marine, the Vice President of Amazon Prime Video Worldwide said in a statement, "India is one of our fastest-growing territories in the world with very high engagement rates. Buoyed by this response, we want to double-down by offering our much-loved entertainment content to an even larger base of Indian customers. Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices. With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition, we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our Exclusive and Original content."

While Gaurav Gandhi, the Director and Country General Manager of Amazon Prime Video India, "Over the last four years, Prime Video has become the country’s most loved premium streaming service with viewership coming from over 4,300 towns and cities. We believe that the Mobile Edition plan will further accelerate Prime Video’s adoption in India and allow an even larger number of customers to access our popular entertainment content. This initiative for Amazon is designed not just to give customers more choice (of plans) but also easy access to subscribe to Prime Video along with mobile data plans. We are happy to collaborate with Airtel as our first partner in India for Prime Video Mobile Edition."

As part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch in India, all Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number. After the 30 days free trial, Airtel customers can continue to enjoy Prime Video Mobile Edition through pre-paid recharges starting at an introductory offer of â‚¹89, to get 28-days of Prime Video Mobile Edition along with 6GB data or choose a â‚¹299 pack of 28-day validity that includes Prime Video Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls, data access of 1.5 GB per day.