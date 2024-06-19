Twitter
Technology

Satya Nadella announces availability of Microsoft’s new AI-powered Copilot+PCs, price starts at…

Connected to and enhanced by the large language models (LLMs) running in Azure Cloud in concert with small language models (SLMs), Copilot+ PCs can now achieve a level of performance never seen before.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 09:04 AM IST

Satya Nadella announces availability of Microsoft’s new AI-powered Copilot+PCs, price starts at…
Microsoft on Tuesday announced the availability of its new Copilot+PCs – Surface Laptop and Surface Pro – which are the fastest Windows PCs designed for the AI era.

The laptops are available in four colour options, starting at $999 estimated retail price (ERP) on Microsoft.com and the Microsoft Experience Centre, the company said in a statement.

The 64GB Surface Laptop (7th Edition) with 64GB RAM starts at $2,399.99 in black with a 13.8-inch display, Snapdragon® X Elite (12 Core) Processor and 1TB SSD Storage.

The 15-inch Surface Laptop (7th Edition) with 64GB RAM begins at $2,499.99 in black with Snapdragon X Elite (12 Core) Processor and 1TB SSD Storage.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for Windows, with the launch of Copilot+PCs. We can’t wait to see how these new AI-powered devices empower people to be more productive and creative,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s Chairman and CEO.

The new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro are more powerful than ever with Snapdragon X Series Processors, providing faster performance and all-day battery life with a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for all-new AI experiences, said the company.

Connected to and enhanced by the large language models (LLMs) running in Azure Cloud in concert with small language models (SLMs), Copilot+ PCs can now achieve a level of performance never seen before.

“They are up to 20 times more powerful and up to 100 times as efficient for running AI workloads and deliver industry-leading AI acceleration,” according to the company.

