Saregama Carvaan 2.0, Carvaan 2.0 Gold with WiFi feature launched, starting Rs 7,990

Taking music lovers back to the old classic times with its collection of evergreen songs, Saregama has launched its music player & speaker Carvaan's successor — Saregama Carvaan 2.0 and Carvaan 2.0 Gold.

The new Carvaan 2.0 will take you to the nostalgic times with its collection of 15,000 songs, 5000 retro songs, supports for audio stations and Podcasts.

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 has WiFi

The new Saregama Carvaan 2.0 will allow you to explore thousands of new songs via its audio stations using the Wifi.

Just like Carvaan 1.0, the latest version will too have songs collection sorted by Artists, Geetmala, Specials.

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 app

Listeners can explore new songs using Carvaan 2.0 app by connecting it to the Wifi. There are up to 150 audio stations which music lovers can visit.

Audio stations have been sorted by different genres like Entertainment, Music, sports, health, wellness, devotional, kids, news and lifestyle.

User can find podcast using through audio stations using Carvaan 2.0 wifi feature.

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 price

Carvaan 2.0 with more choice for songs, WiFi facility will cost Rs 7,990 in India.

The maker of Carvaan has said that they are keen on updating new audio stations and in the coming months, the number of audio stations can go up to 1000.

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 battery

On a single charge, the device can give you non-stop entertainment for 5-6 hours.

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 colours

The new music player is available in two colours: Classic Black and Emerald Green

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 Gold

Carvaan 2.0 Gold addition has also been launched by the company which sport the same feature as Carvaan 2.0. However, it comes with Harman Kardon-certified speakers to give your music that crisp of sound.

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 Gold colours

Carvaan 2.0 Gold will be available in two colours: Champagne Gold and Rose Gold

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 Gold price

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 Gold will cost Rs 15,990

How to order Saregama Carvaan 2.0

Users can order it through official Saregama website: www.saregama.com