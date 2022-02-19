Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S8 series in India by next week - Check Starting Price, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is all set to launch in India next week with three variants - Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+, and Tab S8. The series is expected to be approximately priced at Rs 60,000. However, as per sources, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will cost around Rs 1,20,000.

Also Read | Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 9 Pro 5G launched in India, know specifications

The last two years have seen massive competition between smartphone companies with everyone claiming to manufacture the best phone. From having the biggest screens to long-lasting battery backups, even eliminating chargers is part of the trade.

Samsung first stopped selling the charger with the phone with its Galaxy S21 series following the footsteps of Apple. Now, the Galaxy Tab S8 is also rumoured to come without a charger.

Also Read | Eleven best smartphones under Rs 25000 in India - Check price, specifications and other details

Before you lay your hands on this expensive smartphone, it's always better to know the specifications that the phone comes with so that one can make up their mind about it.

Here are some specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8:

- It comes with an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 276ppi of pixel density

- There is a 4nm octa-core SoC that is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB of RAM

- It comes with a dual-camera - a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide shooter

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+:

- It comes with a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800×1,752 pixels)

- its super AMOLED display with 266ppi pixel density has a 120Hz refresh rate

- It is powered by an octa-core SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM

- It has the same camera setup as the Galaxy Tab S8