Samsung takes a dig at Apple iPhone 14 in a cryptic tweet, ‘Let us know it when it folds’

Samsung takes a dig at Apple iPhone 14 in a cryptic tweet

Last week Samsung took a dig at Apple through a parody video where it mocked the Far Out event invitation and showcased the features of its latest products, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now, following its years old tradition, Samsung has taken a jibe at Apple after the launch of the new iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event. Samsung Mobile US’ official handle shared a range of cryptic tweets which appears to be an attack on Apple iPhone 14 series. In a tweet, Samsung wrote “Cool Story Bro” with purple dots emoji. Netizens think that this is Samsung’s way of mocking Apple for bringing out a new purple iPhone 14 model almost a month after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch which also got a new purple colour option.

Samsung also shared a tweet that reads “Let us know it when it folds.” Netizens believe that this is the Korean giant’s way of mocking Apple for not having a foldable Apple iPhone till now. Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable device but as of now the company has shared no official information about it. Known Apple analysts believe that we may be able to see the first foldable Apple iPhone in 2025.



Let us know it when it folds. — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 7, 2022

Over the years, Samsung has made a tradition of making fun of Apple after the fall event. In the last few years, Samsung has made fun of Apple for the notch, removal of headphone jack, and even when the company decided to stop shipping chargers with the phone.

Samsung also shared a cryptic tweet which appears to be directed at the new Apple Watch Ultra with flat design and rugged body for extreme sports. “Nice. A little boxy, but nice. We prefer a round shape ourselves. Classic.” Samsung wrote in a tweet.

Apple launched a series of products at the Far Out event on September 7 and out of all, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max gained the most attention due to the notcheless design which the company is calling the Dynamic Island. Apart from this, the devices also get powerful cameras and bigger batteries.