Samsung starts rolling out Android 13-based One UI 5.0 open beta program for Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event where the company will launch the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung has kicked off its One UI 5 open beta program which will initially be available on the Galaxy S22 series (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra) in the United States, Germany and South Korea, with releases in other regions planned over the coming months. One UI 5 brings a range of new customisation, security and accessibility features.

The One UI 5 update introduces new ways for users to customize their smartphone experience, including an expanded set of color options for a more tailored look. Users now get up to 16 preset color themes based on their wallpaper and 12 more color options for their home screens, icons and quick panels for a look and feel suited to their style. Users can further customize their home screens by stacking widgets of the same size on a single location,1 saving space and creating a cleaner, more organized look.

One UI 5 also brings a simpler way to tailor notifications across applications to help stay focused on what is important. New controls make it easier for users to block notifications from certain apps, so they only see what is relevant to them.

The update also brings several other new features such as enhanced camera capabilities and security resources to more accessibility tools. Users can capture high-quality photos and video with a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode that offers tips and tricks on how to use the various lenses, features and controls. Plus, a more responsive zoom bar means quicker close-ups and makes it easier to zero in on the subject using only one hand.

With One UI 5, a new dashboard lets users view the security status of their phone, shows whether there are security issues and recommends ways to fix them. The update also brings more accessibility options to make it easier for users to interact with their devices. The Magnifier feature enables users to better view and read on their devices, while different types of spoken assistance — such as audio descriptions of videos and speak keyboard input aloud — help users navigate and use devices more seamlessly.