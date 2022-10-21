Samsung smartphones to update faster than ever, here’s why

Representational Image

Samsung introduced One UI 5.0 and a number of other updates to its various software platforms, including Bixby, Samsung Knox, SmartThings, and Tizen, during its SDC (Samsung Developer Conference) 2022 event. A Samsung official spoke on the company's intentions for the distribution of One UI 5.0 and what was being worked on for the next iteration of One UI after the event. Even in 2022, when most other Android phones were able to get the smooth OS upgrades, Samsung held off.

Now, Hyesoon (Sally) Jeong, Vice President at Samsung Electronics, has discussed the next upgrades to One UI 5 and One UI 6 in an interview with Android Authority. By 2022's close, the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, and all other flagships and foldables will have received the newest One UI 5 upgrade, which is based on Android 13 OS. We are familiar with the features of One UI 5.

One UI 6 will be the most significant update, since it will use Android's seamless update technology. Users using UI 6 with this capability will need to reset their devices just once to apply all of the upgrades. It would make the phone more usable for a longer period of time and shorten the time it takes to update.

Samsung phones, at present, are unusable during the installation of a system update, since the installation screen is displayed for many minutes.

After the Galaxy S22 and S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldables, and a few Galaxy A series smartphones will get the One UI 5 upgrade.

Confirmation of One UI 6's development has led to speculation regarding the Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a design that is very similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and may include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.