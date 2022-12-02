Samsung offering 20-year warranty on THESE products in India

Samsung also helped the company curb e-waste and promote sustainability. (Image: Reuters)

Samsung has announced that it will offer a 20-year warranty on some of its products in India. Samsung will offer a long-term warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor used in its washing machines and Digital Inverter Compressor used in its refrigerators. The company believes that the new initiative will bring peace of mind to customers by increasing the reliability and durability of products. The move also helped the company curb e-waste and promote sustainability.

"With our vision to offer sustainable solutions to our consumers, we have introduced a 20-year warranty on Digital Inverter Motor & Compressor used in our washing machines and refrigerators," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The advanced Digital Inverter Compressor and Digital Inverter Motor is said to showcase the company's investment in quality and sustainability, ultimately gaining consumers’ confidence, according to the company.

"Frequent replacement of home appliances not only costs time and energy but also produces physical waste. Hence, this initiative is aimed at reducing e-waste while also offering durability along with the peace of mind to our consumers," Singh added.

The company believes that in order to live sustainably with prolonged durability, it all starts at home because small choices made every day can have a big impact on the planet. (with inputs from IANS)