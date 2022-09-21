Samsung NO MO' FOMO sale: With big discounts, bank offers avail up to 57% off on smartphones, 48% off on TVs

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Samsung's "NO MO" FOMO Festival Sale has been announced. Customers can get Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, wearables, and other devices at huge savings during this event. Samsung Shop App, Samsung's exclusive stores, and the company's official website all have this deal accessible as of right now.

Users of the Samsung Shop App who make their first purchase through this app will receive an additional discount of up to Rs 4,500. Consumers will receive up to 57% off on Galaxy smartphones during the "NO MO FOMO" sale.

Offers available on various smartphones series

Discounts are being offered in this sale on the Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and F series as well as the Galaxy Z and Galaxy S series. By the way, customers who purchase a smartphone from the Galaxy Z series may get the Wireless Charger Duo, which normally costs Rs 5199, for Rs 499 instead.

Customers who purchase Galaxy S and Galaxy A series smartphones will receive discounts on its cover of up to 50%. According to the firm, certain types of Galaxy tablets, wearables, and accessories are lowered by up to 55% for users who purchase them.

Bank offers available

During the "NO MO FOMO" sale, Samsung laptops are offered with discounts of up to 30%. Additionally, consumers who pay for their purchases with ICICI or HDFC credit cards at the time of purchase will receive 15% cashback.

The Frame, QLED, and UHD TVs are available for 48% less. Customers who purchase specific Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame, and UHD TV models will also receive a Galaxy A32 valued at Rs. 21,490.

While certain of the top-tier Neo QLED TV models will come with a complimentary Galaxy S22 Ultra worth Rs. 1,09,999. Users of Samsung digital appliances, including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and microwaves, will receive 43% discount during the "NO MO FOMO" sale.

