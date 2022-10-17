Search icon
Samsung NO MO FOMO Festival sale: Great deals on phones, tablets, and more

If a customer buys two or more items from the Buy More Save More promotion, they will get a further 5% discount.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

During the festive celebration of Diwali, Samsung India has presented its NO MO FOMO festival offer at its Samsung Exclusive stores and on the Samsung Shop app. Many different Samsung items, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, wearables, and other digital appliances, are on sale or discounted right now.

Samsung's Smart Club membership is now available without a prerequisite purchase. People may join right now by downloading the app and filling out the registration form. Samsung is offering sign-up bonuses of 5,000 in the form of coupons to get you started. Free presents (T&C*), quick cashback with major banks, and more! Loyalty points of up to 2% on every transaction!

Those on the market for a new mobile device need look no further. For a limited time only, you can get a Galaxy S22 or a Galaxy ZFlip 3 for a price that has never been seen before. Visit Samsung or one of its authorised resellers to take advantage of current promotions.

Choose the Crystal 4K UHD TV and save 48%; add two more qualifying items and save 5% with the 'Buy More Save More' promotion. Samsung has gone above and beyond, stocking the Samsung Shop App with amazing discounts that will get you in the spirit of the season.

Also, READ: Moto E22s launched in India at Rs 8,999, to go on sale in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Wearables like the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds Pro are available at jaw-dropping costs when purchased along with certain flagship phones, making them an excellent option if you're still stuck for gift ideas for your siblings. 

Get your Galaxy Buds quickly and at no cost with expedited shipping by signing up for the Samsung Shop app. There is no right or wrong way to take part in the celebrations.

