Samsung mocks Apple in a new cryptic ad for lack foldable iPhone, watch the video here

Samsung mocks Apple in new ad

Samsung has rolled out a new "On the Fence" ad in which it is targeting Apple for not having a foldable iPhone yet. In the new video ad, a man can be seen appreciating the foldable Samsung smartphones and powerful cameras as he sits on the fence of a retail store that looks like an Apple store. As the man says foldable phones, it attracts another ‘Apple’ customer and the store employee tries to talk them out of leaving by saying "We're waiting for all that to come over here.” When the man says, why wait when it’s already over there. The fake Apple employee replies "Because that's what we do. We wait."

Samsung has rolled out several ad campaigns over the years in which it directly mocks Apple for their design and innovation, in order to promote its own products. This year, the Korean giant is on a roll when it comes to anti-Apple ads. Earlier this year, Samsung took a jibe at Apple after the launch of the new iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event. Samsung Mobile US’ official handle shared a range of cryptic tweets which appears to be an attack on Apple iPhone 14 series. In a tweet, Samsung wrote “Cool Story Bro” with purple dots emoji. Netizens think that this is Samsung’s way of mocking Apple for bringing out a new purple iPhone 14 model almost a month after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch which also got a new purple colour option.





Samsung also shared a tweet that reads “Let us know it when it folds.” Netizens believe that this is the Korean giant’s way of mocking Apple for not having a foldable Apple iPhone till now. In the last few years, Samsung has made fun of Apple for the notch, removal of headphone jack, and even when the company decided to stop shipping chargers with the phone.

Samsung also shared a cryptic tweet which appears to be directed at the new Apple Watch Ultra with flat design and rugged body for extreme sports. “Nice. A little boxy, but nice. We prefer a round shape ourselves. Classic.” Samsung wrote in a tweet. Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable device but as of now the company has shared no official information about it. Known Apple analysts believe that we may be able to see the first foldable Apple iPhone in 2025.



