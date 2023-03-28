Search icon
Samsung may soon unveil a new tri-foldable smartphone soon

In January this year, the tech giant filed for the trademark of the Flex Hybrid term. Flex Hybrid is the company's new display type that folds and slides simultaneously.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Samsung (Image: Reuters)

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly unveil a new tri-foldable smartphone, alongside its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices. This information came from the reliable tipster Yogesh Brar, who also claimed that the company will not launch the Galaxy S23 FE this year, reports SamMobile.

It is still unclear what will be the tri-folding Galaxy device, but it will likely turn from a compact smartphone to a large-screen tablet with its foldable OLED screen with two hinges.

In January this year, the tech giant filed for the trademark of the Flex Hybrid term. Flex Hybrid is the company's new display type that folds and slides simultaneously.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the tech giant was not planning to launch the Fan Edition for the S-series this year, which means that the "Galaxy S23 FE" would not be launched.

The company did not even release the Galaxy S22 FE last year. Therefore, it seems that the tech giant is done with the Fan Edition offerings.

