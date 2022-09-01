Samsung live event: Exclusive benefits on GalaxyZ Fold4 1TB and Galaxy Z Flip4 BespokeEdition

Samsung is live with an unbeatable offer on its most recent flagship model, the Galaxy Z Fold4 | Z Flip4 Bespoke edition.



In contrast to the previous year, when Samsung released the Z Flip 3, this year the company also unveiled the Specially customised edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Bespoke is a term typically associated with high-end vehicles like Lamborghini and Ferraris, which can be completely customised to create a one-of-a-kind, 1:1 purchase. Samsung offers users customization choices with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 bespoke edition by allowing them to pick from 75 colour combinations for the front and rear glass panels as well as the frame.



Last year, the Bespoke edition was accessible in 7 countries. This year, Samsung has expanded the programme to 28 countries, and the Bespoke edition will also be available in India.



Exclusive benefits up to Rs. 53000 are offered. Keep yourself ready on September 1 from 12 PM to midnight to take an advantage of this offer at the earliest.



Benefits

- Wireless charger and clear cover.

- One can grab the Galaxy watch4 Classic worth Rs. 34999 for just Rs. 2999.

- Additionally, there are bank benefits of up to Rs. 8000.



Visit the official Samsung website to secure the offer right away for just Rs.2999.