Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Samsung live event: Exclusive benefits on GalaxyZ Fold4 1TB and Galaxy Z Flip4 BespokeEdition

Samsung goes live with exclusive offers on its latest flagship the Galaxy Z Fold4 | Z Flip4 Bespoke edition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

Samsung live event: Exclusive benefits on GalaxyZ Fold4 1TB and Galaxy Z Flip4 BespokeEdition
Samsung live event: Exclusive benefits on GalaxyZ Fold4 1TB and Galaxy Z Flip4 BespokeEdition

Samsung is live with an unbeatable offer on its most recent flagship model, the Galaxy Z Fold4 | Z Flip4 Bespoke edition.

In contrast to the previous year, when Samsung released the Z Flip 3, this year the company also unveiled the Specially customised edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Bespoke is a term typically associated with high-end vehicles like Lamborghini and Ferraris, which can be completely customised to create a one-of-a-kind, 1:1 purchase. Samsung offers users customization choices with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 bespoke edition by allowing them to pick from 75 colour combinations for the front and rear glass panels as well as the frame.

Last year, the Bespoke edition was accessible in 7 countries. This year, Samsung has expanded the programme to 28 countries, and the Bespoke edition will also be available in India.

Exclusive benefits up to Rs. 53000 are offered. Keep yourself ready on September 1 from 12 PM to midnight to take an advantage of this offer at the earliest.

Benefits
- Wireless charger and clear cover.
- One can grab the Galaxy watch4 Classic worth Rs. 34999 for just Rs. 2999.
- Additionally, there are bank benefits of up to Rs. 8000.

Visit the official Samsung website to secure the offer right away for just Rs.2999.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.