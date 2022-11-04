Samsung launches smart air purifiers in India, here are the features they offer

Samsung smart air purifier

Samsung has launched its latest range of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled air purifiers in India. The models in the new line-up cover a wider area of up to 645 sq ft, making them the right choice for master bedrooms, fitness studios, hospital rooms and other large spaces.

The new air purifiers – AX46 and AX32 models – have been designed with a one-button control that are claimed to remove 99.97% nano-sized particles, ultrafine dust, bacteria and allergens. They are also said to destroy potentially dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including formaldehyde, to provide pure air.

The SmartThings App enables the consumer to remotely control the air purifier. Moreover, with the SmartThings App, it is possible to turn the air purifier on and off which saves energy. Consumers can check the air quality and control other functions of the air purifier with the help of their smartphone anytime and anywhere.

The latest air purifiers address consumers’ concerns about bad quality room air that includes gases, dust, chemicals, and various odors with purification capabilities, including front air intake and three way air flow. The front air inflow is designed to draw air in easily. The new range also features a multi-layered high-efficiency purification system to remove ultrafine dust.

The AX46 model features a numeric easy view display and a laser PM 1.0 sensor. The sensor monitors air quality in real time and identifies gaseous contaminants. Users can see the results on the display, which shows the level of PM 1.0/2.5/10 pollutants and the overall air quality level with a 4-colour indicator.

Price and availability

Samsung’s AX46 and AX32 air purifiers will be available in subtle yet attractive Beige and Grey colours on Samsung.com and Samsung exclusive stores as well as leading consumer electronics stores at a starting price of Rs 12,990 for AX32 and Rs 32,990 for AX46. The consumers can avail attractive cashbacks and an easy no cost easy EMI too.