Samsung launches ‘rare’ BMW smartphone with sporty design

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition

Samsung recently launched its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone globally and just a few days after the launch, the Korean tech giant has introduced a special BMW M edition smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition smartphone has been launched in South Korea to celebrate the first-generation M3 model, BMW M3 E30, that made its debut in 1986. The new BMW phone from Samsung gets unique design ques and themes. What makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition special is the exclusivity. The Samsung's BMW M edition phone is only limited to 1,000 units that will be sold in South Korea via SK Telecom.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition: What’s different

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition comes with a hard case that draws inspiration from the vertical kidney grill and the bonnet of the current BMW M3. The smartphone boots up with a unique animation that features iconic BMW M colours. The rare smartphone is packaged with some removable accessories such as a keyring with interchangeable BMW logos from different generations. Apart from this, the device comes along with a small air compressor and metal logo. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition has been priced at KRW 17,27,000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Dimensions: 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 in

Camera: 200MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP telephoto (3X zoom), 10MP telephoto (10X zoom), 12MP front camera.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Battery: 5,000mAH

OS: Android 13 based One UI 5.1