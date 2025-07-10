Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, check prices, specifications and more

Samsung has announced the launch of three new models in its premium foldable Galaxy series on Wednesday, July 10. Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, along with Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Check price, and specifications here.

Samsung has announced the launch of three new models in its premium foldable Galaxy series on Wednesday, July 10. Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, along with Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, a new addition in the fold family series All three new foldable phones have with enhanced features, including a wider screen, reduced weight, a 200 megapixel wide-angle camera and innovations in AI.

Galaxy Z Fold7

Galaxy Z Fold7, is now the seventh generation of the Galaxy Z Fold series. It is the thinnest and lightest to date and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which can seamlessly process more AI experiences on-device without compromise. With a weight of 215 grams, Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra, said Samsung in a statement It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. Moreover, it has 8-inch 5 Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, which is 11 per cent larger than the previous generation, providing more space for content editing and multitasking. The company has priced the Galaxy Z Fold7 starting from Rs 1.75 lakh and going up to Rs 2.11 lakh.

It combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet, said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. Besides, Samsung has also worked on its body part making it tougher with Advanced Armour Aluminium in the frame and hinges.

It has Armor FlexHinge, which is thinner and lighter and its cover display is made with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which secures the screen's durability and crack deflection capabilities. It also features a 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series for the first time in the Fold Series. It comes with up to 16 GB memory and 1TB storage.

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE

Samsung has also launched Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, which is more affordable with some reduced features. The price of Galaxy Z Flip FE starts from Rs 89,000 and goes up to Rs 95,999, while the price of Galaxy Z Flip7 is from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh.

This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one, said Roh.

First introduced in 2019, the Galaxy Z Fold series is now having its seventh generation in which and has created a niche segment, in which Samsung now faces some competition from rival manufacturers as Vivo and Motorola.

In the Indian market, Samsung competes with the US-based phone maker Apple in the super premium category, priced over USD 1,000. According to IDC, the Indian smartphone market is led by Vivo, which had 19.7 per cent market share in Q1 2025. Samsung was number two with 16.4 per cent shipments.

(with PTI inputs)