Samsung launches 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming display in India, here’s how much it costs now

Samsung has said that the Odyssey Ark monitor is offered in black and can be purchased for a minimum of Rs 2,19,999.

Reported By:DAN Web Team| Edited By: DAN Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 11:07 PM IST

Photo: Samsung

South Korean tech giant Samsung`s Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming monitor, which was unveiled in August, has finally made its debut in India.

According to GSM Arena, it`s priced at Rs 2,19,999 and is already available for purchase through Samsung`s official Indian website.

The Odyssey Ark comes with a 3-year warranty and Samsung is offering a 2TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 for free till October 9 to customers.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch curved monitor having a 4K resolution and a 16:09 aspect ratio. 

It is a matte display with a 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, reported GSM Arena.

The curved gaming monitor comes with four speakers (one at each corner) and two central woofers with Dolby Atmos support to deliver a sound output of 60W.

It also has a Cockpit Mode to offer gamers a cockpit-like experience. This mode allows vertical rotation of the screen with a HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), tilt, and pivot for an optimal screen setup.

As per GSM Arena, the Odyssey Ark 55-inch also comes bundled with Ark Dial - a solar-powered controller for the monitor which can be charged through USB-C as well.

