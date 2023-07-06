Search icon
Samsung Health beta app includes smart ring support

The Galaxy Ring will likely monitor the wearer's health and physical activities similar to a smartwatch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Samsung Smart Ring

Tech giant Samsung has released a new beta version of its Health application, which revealed that the company could launch a smart ring 'Galaxy Ring'.

According to a Reddit user, the latest Samsung Health beta app, version 6.24.1.023, includes a “Feature List” that mentions “Ring Support,” reports SamMobile.

However, the list does not provide any additional details of this feature.

It is also possible that “Ring Support” is included in the latest Health beta app because the tech giant might want to add support for smart rings made by other companies.

Or, the company might be planning to do both, release the Galaxy Ring and bring support for third-party rings on the Health platform, the report said.

In February, it was reported that Samsung was working on Galaxy Ring for health tracking.

The company was granted the Galaxy Ring trademark by Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS).

The Galaxy Ring classifications explained the product as a “smart device for measuring health indicators and/or sleep in the form of [a] ring.”

The Galaxy Ring will likely monitor the wearer's health and physical activities similar to a smartwatch.

