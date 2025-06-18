The Samsung's Unpacked event in New York City is scheduled for July, 2025. In that event, Samsung is all set to launch its next big foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, in July. This foldable phone is grabbing attention as it is expected to be Samsung’s slimmest and most powerful foldable yet.

The Samsung's Unpacked event in New York City is scheduled for July, 2025. In that event, Samsung is all set to launch its next big foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, in July. This foldable phone is grabbing attention as it is expected to be Samsung’s slimmest and most powerful foldable yet. Ahead of its launch, Samsung has launches multiple teasers. Mnay users on reddit have also provided leaks of this upcoming foldable phone. Here are some major leaks, from specifications, launch date to prices.

Specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Ultra thin design: It will measure just 9mm when folded. It will have a slim design, only 4.5mm wide when open. It will be super thin and lighter than the current Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is expected to have a wider 6.5-inch outer display, which will make it easier to use when folded. Camera: It will have a 200-megapixel main sensor camera, which would be the highest ever on a Samsung foldable. The camera system will be powered by AI technology. The camera is also expected to look a lot bigger. This can enhance photo quality and real-time image processing. Storage: Storage and RAM options are likely to range from 12GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB storage, all the way up to a premium 16GB RAM version with 1TB of internal storage. Both the 8.2-inch inner display and the outer screen are expected to support 120Hz refresh rates. Performance: Expected to have Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for energy efficiency and greater processing. It will run on Samsung’s One UI 8, which is based on Android 16 and will support Qi2 wireless charging. Colours: Expected to be available in Black, Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Coral Red.

Launch date of Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold 7 on July 10, as per leaks. At its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to take place at July 8, Samsung is expected introduce other devices, including Galaxy Z Flip 7, a new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE fan edition, and the Watch 8 series.

Prices of Galaxy Z Fold 7

The prices of Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to be ₹1,64,999 in India, $1,899.99 in USA and AED 7,199 in Dubai