Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Specifications and images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 were already leaked way before launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones will make their global debut tomorrow (July 26) at the Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. Samsung is known to spill the beans ahead of any major launch and it can’t hold secrets like its rival Apple does. That’s why, the specifications and images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 were already leaked way before launch. As we inch closer to the new-gen Samsung foldales, a tipster has revealed the India price of the phones. Tipster Paras Guglani suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a starting price of Rs 95,000. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is claimed to have a starting price of Rs 1,43,500. The smaller Galaxy Flip 5 is believed to have 128GB base storage and the Galaxy Fold 5 is said to feature 256GB of space.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is believed to get a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display. Both the displays are said to have 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the flagship foldable will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is believed to get a triple rear camera setup with 50M primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, it could have a 5MP under-display camera and a 10MP.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely come with a 3.4-inch HD cover display and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It will also be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB internal storage. It is said to be backed by a 3,700mAh battery.