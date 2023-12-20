Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 added to self-repair programme, service now available in more countries

Samsung first launched its Self-Repair program in the U.S. in 2022 and expanded to South Korea, Brazil, Mexico and select European countries earlier this year.

Samsung Electronics has announced that its Self-Repair program is now available for the latest smartphones, tablets and PCs in South Korea and even more European countries. For the first time, Samsung is expanding the program to Galaxy foldables, including the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5. This offers Galaxy users extra convenience and choice to get more out of their devices by extending the life of their products. Through December, more Galaxy products will be added — including the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Book2 Pro series.

Samsung first launched its Self-Repair program in the U.S. in 2022 and expanded to South Korea, Brazil, Mexico and select European countries earlier this year. Now, Samsung is extending the program’s coverage to 30 additional countries in Europe, including Denmark, Greece, Hungary and Portugal. This move represents one more way for users to join Samsung’s journey of doing more with less with the planet’s resources.

The program provides Galaxy users access to genuine parts — enabling them to replace the screen, back glass, charging ports, speaker, SIM tray and side key and volume key in their Galaxy smartphones. Similarly, Galaxy Book series users will be able to repair the front and rear case, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, rubber feet, fan and speakers.

As part of Samsung’s commitment to empowering the Galaxy community with more repair choices, users will be able to keep all the repair tools — providing a convenient, hassle-free method to fix their Galaxy devices at any time.