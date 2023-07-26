Headlines

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was brought to the public during the Galaxy unpacked 2023 event. Read below to know the detailed features of the new launch.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

Samsung showcased the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 during the Galaxy unpacked 2023 event. In addition to the new flagship foldable, Samsung is rumoured to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic at the event.  The price for the much anticipated Gaxaly Z Fold 5 will be revealed on July 27 for India. 

Both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are carefully designed to meet durability expectations. The main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display. Along with IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames and Corning, Gorilla Glass, Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 provide the protection consumers expect, enhanced further by Flex Hinge. This new integrated hinge module, diffusing external impacts, features a dual rail structure.

S Pen Fold Edition introduced in the third generation Fold in 2021, has also been fine-tuned to deliver a superior writing experience on Galaxy Z Fold5. These features and tools come together to deliver powerful productivity on a large screen and enable users to complete important tasks from anywhere.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Features 

The Galaxy Fold smartphone has been significantly upgraded with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device also features a large 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, complemented by a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. Plus, peak brightness has increased by more than 30%, up to 1750nits, for an optimal viewing experience outdoors even under bright sunlight.

The phone is equipped with a powerful 50 MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. The phone will have a 12 MP front-facing camera. 

Samsung has extended a special invitation to its customers to pre-book their orders in advance with a nominal sum of just Rs 1,999. Samsung is also offering exclusive launch benefits to those who take advantage of this pre-booking offer. It will be available on the market for pre-order in select markets from July 26, with general availability starting August 11.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream, along with a variety of cases that offer practicality and style including a Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case and a Standing Case with Strap. 

Read: Apple Watch can put users at high risk, Indian government issues warning

 

