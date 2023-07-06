Search icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make global debut on July 26

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be unveiled by the company at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled to take place on July 26.

"A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives," the company said in a statement.

"It's going to make you want to Join the flip side. The event is scheduled to be held on July 26 in Seoul, Korea, a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions intersect to inspire global trends and game-changing innovation," it added.

The event will also be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and the official YouTube channel. The company also confirmed last month it will be announcing next-generation foldables at this event, which means that both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be unveiled.

