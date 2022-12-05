Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to get bigger display, new hinge for invisible seam

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to get bigger display, new hinge for invisible seam
Samsung is currently gearing up to launch its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip are undoubtedly the most popular foldable smartphones across the globe. The Korean giant recently launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and rumours around Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are already making rounds on the internet. Over the generations, Samsung has improved the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, however no significant changes have been made by the company when it comes to design. In 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also expected to get similar dimensions but with a bigger display.

According to a report by GSM Arena, Display Supply Chain Consultant Ross Young believes that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a bigger out display as compared to the 1.9-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The report suggests that Samsung may try to catch up with the outer display of the upcoming Oppo Find N2 Flip which will directly rival Samsung’s Flip smartphones.

Apart from this, Ross Young believes that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a new hinge that will help to reduce the visibility of the seam. Samsung has not yet officially revealed anything about its upcoming foldable smartphones but keeping the previous generations in mind, one can expect that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely make their debut in August next year. The device will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. 

Also read: Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 51,900 on Flipkart after Rs 28,000 discount, check details

Samsung is currently gearing up to launch its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Mulayam Singh Yadav demise: Leaders throng to pay tributes to SP founder, last rites in native Saifai village today
Who is Aindrila Sharma? Why the cancer survivor actress is now on a ventilator
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.