Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to get bigger display, new hinge for invisible seam

Samsung is currently gearing up to launch its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip are undoubtedly the most popular foldable smartphones across the globe. The Korean giant recently launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and rumours around Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are already making rounds on the internet. Over the generations, Samsung has improved the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, however no significant changes have been made by the company when it comes to design. In 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also expected to get similar dimensions but with a bigger display.

According to a report by GSM Arena, Display Supply Chain Consultant Ross Young believes that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a bigger out display as compared to the 1.9-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The report suggests that Samsung may try to catch up with the outer display of the upcoming Oppo Find N2 Flip which will directly rival Samsung’s Flip smartphones.

Apart from this, Ross Young believes that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a new hinge that will help to reduce the visibility of the seam. Samsung has not yet officially revealed anything about its upcoming foldable smartphones but keeping the previous generations in mind, one can expect that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely make their debut in August next year. The device will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Also read: Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 51,900 on Flipkart after Rs 28,000 discount, check details



Samsung is currently gearing up to launch its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2023.