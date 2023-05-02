Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available at lowest price ever in Flipkart sale after Rs 33,349 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available at lowest price ever in the Flipkart Curtain Raiser deals till May 3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is one of the most popular foldable smartphones till date. Launched a few years ago, the 3rd gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with decent features that makes it a great buy. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at a starting price of Rs 84,999 but in the Flipkart sale, the foldable phone is available at just Rs 16,750. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will begin on May 4 and as a part of curtain raiser, the ecommerce platform is offering massive discounts on several smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently available at just Rs 16,750 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 33,249 off. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is listed at Rs 49,999 with Rs 46,000 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4,999 cashback on Samsung Axis bank credit card. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 45,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 28,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at Rs 16,750 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 33,249 off.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 12GB of storage. When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a dual 12MP rear camera setup. For video calls and selfies, it gets a 10MP camera at front. It is backed by a 3300 mAh lithium-ion battery.