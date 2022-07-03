Samsung Galaxy Watch4 gets third One UI 4.5 beta with improved GUI, bug fixes; know how to check for update

File photo

Samsung had announced the One UI Watch beta for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic earlier in May, and so far the company has released two One UI Watch 4.5 betas for these smartwatches.

However, the South Korean conglomerate is continuing its development and has now released the third beta version of the One UI Watch 4.5 for the Watch4 duo. The third beta brings a plethora of bug fixes and improvements to the Watch4 pair, including improvements to the Watchface GUI and wear detection accuracy, as per GSM Arena.

The third beta version of One UI Watch 4.5 requires a download of about 250 MB and launches in the United States.

If you are enrolled in the beta program and have not yet received it, you can manually check for the update by navigating to Galaxy Wearable > Galaxy Watch4 > Watch4 settings > Watch software update menu on your smartwatch.