Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: When and how to watch the event live [Video]

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is here. At the second iteration of Galaxy Unpacked 2023, viewers will witness the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, new Galaxy smartwatch and a few other gadgets. To recall, the company launched the Samsung Galaxy S23 series at the first Galaxy Unpacked 2023. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 July event is taking place in the company's home country South Korea. The event is scheduled to be held on July 26 at 3:30 pm IST in Seoul, Korea. The event will also be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and the official YouTube channel. To watch the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 live at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, you use the window below.





Samsung is known to spill the beans ahead of any major launch and it can’t hold secrets like its rival Apple does. That’s why, the specifications and images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 were already leaked way before launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is believed to get a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display. Both the displays are said to have 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely come with a 3.4-inch HD cover display and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Both the smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.